Trending drier and hotter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Same old weather pattern producing the same soggy weather once again. Showers and strong thunderstorms roll across SGA with torrential downpours, lots of lightning and gusty winds. Storms have weakened through the evening however moderate to heavy rain continues. A few more rounds of rain are likely through midnight but not as widespread.

Next round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with more on tap Friday. Into the weekend rain chances ease while temperatures rise.

Not as wet but hotter as highs top mid 90s with feels like readings around 100. Cooling showers and thunderstorms remain low into early week then back to the typical summertime variety each afternoon.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure riding along the stationary front draped across the SE is projected to move offshore. There’s a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

