Thieves caught on camera stealing kitten from man’s backyard

By WISH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard.

“I didn’t realize he was outside,” Jim Hamilton said. “He’s out there looking for me in the backyard. And two guys come by and pick up the cat and leave and takes off.”

Hamilton work security company. He has security cameras all over his property and watches all corners.

He just didn’t think he’d need to pour through hours of video only to find his missing kitten had been stolen.

“I was heartbroken. I can’t believe somebody would do that,” Hamilton said.

The three-month-old kitten is black with white paws.

“The cat liked to climb on me, stay on my shoulder while I’m making coffee,” Hamilton said. “I was attached to the cat.”

He sent the video to police to investigate, something that he has had to do often.

“Within the past month my converter got stolen. And then my trash bin got stolen,” Hamilton said. “I got that on video too.”

He has clear shots of a man walking off with the large plastic bin.

“It was full of trash, OK. He took it through the park, I found the wheels,” Jim Hamilton. “He took the trash out by the railroad tracks and he continued on. It’s weird.”

The strange and petty crimes is enough to make Hamilton want to leave, even though he’s lived there nearly 30 years.

“I don’t know. I just, can’t believe they took the cat,” he said.

