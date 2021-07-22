Ask the Expert
Rain tapers off for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new day but the same wet weather pattern continues. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving southeast and will hold through the evening. Once again isolated strong storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning.

Friday bring the final round of showers and thunderstorms before drier air takes over for the weekend.

Not as wet with scattered showers and storms Saturday then isolated on Sunday. Much hotter as highs top mid 90s with feels like readings 100°+. Near to above average temperature hold while rain chances rise back to average next week.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure that’s kept the region wet all week moves off the Georgia coast into the Atlantic tonight. Conditions are marginal conducive for tropical development. The disturbance has a 30% chance of gradual development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

