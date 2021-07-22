Portion of I-75 in Lowndes Co. to close for several weeks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A portion of Interstate-75 in Lowndes County will be closed for several weeks due to a construction project, the Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest announced.
The outside (right) southbound lane of I-75 at Exit 2 closes Thursday as the contractor works on reconstruction plans. New ramps will soon be in place.
It is unclear when this lane will reopen. GDOT - Southwest will post updates to the construction project to their Facebook page.
