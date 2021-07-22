Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital gets specialty pharmacy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has a new specialty pharmacy. It will get important medicines to patients who need them the most as soon as possible.

Phoebe officials said this addition will help patients with severe sicknesses, like cancer, get their medications quicker.

Daniel McMillian is the pharmacy manager for Phoebe's specialty pharmacy. (WALB)

Pharmacy Manager Daniel McMillian said the difference between a pharmacy and a specialty pharmacy is that they carry more specific, costly medicine.

“Specialty medications typically are high-cost medications. High-touch medications, things that require a lot of monitoring and supervision during therapy,” said McMillian.

McMillan said before this pharmacy, patients would usually have to get specialty medications through the mail, which could take some time.

Phoebe hopes with this specialty pharmacy on Phoebe Main’s campus, they’ll be able to serve more patients quicker.

“If you end up delaying a patient’s therapy for the week, it could be pretty impactful. So, us being able to work with the physicians more closely than a mail-order specialty pharmacy, we’re able to increase that communication and get that medication started faster,” said McMillian.

The pharmacy can fill regular retail medications and specialty medications. They are hoping this is convenient for patients.

“They have a specialty medication that they need to get filled, and a couple of other prescriptions and they just want to get everything at one location, which is a great idea. We can do that as well,” said McMillian.

McMillian said after patients visit their physician, they can pick up their prescription before leaving.

The specialty pharmacy is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

