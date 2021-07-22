Ask the Expert
Once homeless, man extends helping hand to Valdosta’s less fortunate

Event for COVID vaccine, basic essentials set for Saturday
The event will be Saturday in Lake Park.
The event will be Saturday in Lake Park.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man who was once homeless is now working to help others.

Alonzo Atkins transformed his life.

Alonzo Atkins founded Project Rescue Outreach, a nonprofit that helps those in need in the...
Alonzo Atkins founded Project Rescue Outreach, a nonprofit that helps those in need in the community.(WALB)

Once on the streets and addicted to drugs, his mission now is to help others in those conditions.

Atkins founded Project Rescue Outreach, a nonprofit organization that helps the less fortunate in Valdosta.

By providing free meals at Olympic Park once a month and helping connect the community with what they need, including clothing and work.

The nonprofit partnered up with different agencies to host its annual summer explosion event to provide not only COVID vaccines but also the essentials to those who need them most.

Free haircuts, food, clothing and job opportunities will be available.

“It brings awareness to the people inside our cities. A lot of people misconceive what homelessness is but it brings awareness and hopefully, bring more attention and bring more people to work together to assist not only the homeless but the less fortunate,” said Atkins.

In June, Atkins was the victim of a hit and run. He was in the hospital for 37 days.

Marks from his injuries are still visible and from bed, he continued to work and organize this event.

“Actually, it’s quite funny, I actually just found out I was dead on arrival once I got there and by the grace of God, I’m still here,” said Atkins.

The community is welcome to this event.

It’s Saturday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 5261 Mill Store Road in Lake Park.

