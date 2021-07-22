New drone program at SGTC starting this fall

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new program is planning a fall landing at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC).

Classes for SGTC’s new Unmanned Aerial System Technology program will start on Aug. 18.

The 18-program credit hours will teach students how to repair and operate drones in just one semester.

The program will also focus on computer programming, digital systems, electromechanical devices, among other related drone subjects.

For more information on the program, call (229) 931-2593.

