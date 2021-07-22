Judge denies motion to dismiss Keyante Greene’s Indictment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A judge denied a motion to dismiss an indictment in a death penalty case involving a triple homicide.

Keyante Greene and Jonathan Vann face charges in Berrien and Atkinson counties. Mercedes Hackle, her brother, Wayne Hackle, and his girlfriend Bobbielynn Moore were killed there in March 2019.

Greene’s attorney said in Atkinson County court that the former district attorney and current judge, Dick Perryman’s signature on the indictment could have influenced jurors.

Judge Clay Tomlinson’s order states no evidence was produced showing Perryman’s signature influenced any grand juror.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecah Ditto was filling in for Perryman at the time.

Defense attorneys argued the document could’ve been left blank.

“While there is no requirement for a district attorney to sign an indictment it has been a long-established practice. Rebecah Ditto as the Assistant District Attorney {was} directed to perform the duties of the resigned district attorney,” the order filed by Tomlinson’s office read.

Tomlinson also indicated in his order that no evidence was produced showing a grand juror knew Richard “Dick” Perryman was a judge.

Read the full order below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.