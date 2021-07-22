ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are back in the area once again for Southwest Georgia. We are in between a high pressure system to our south and a upper level trough which are allowing for moisture to surge into the area. This will allow for another day of elevated showers and thunderstorms chances, but we are still going to be slightly cooler as highs stay in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Rainfall will become a tiny bit lesser for tomorrow, but we are going to see heat index values heat up on the other hand. Highs will be in the middle 90′s for Friday and increased dew points will lead to heat indices in the triple digits, so do your best to stay cool for both Friday and Saturday. The chance for showers and storms will be lesser by Sunday and Monday, but moisture increases for Tuesday so the break will not last very long.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.