Fiery Albany crash caused by racing, report says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The cause of a fiery crash that led to the death of an Albany teenager has been released.

Crash reports state the Monday accident in the 600 block of Westover Boulevard was caused by racing.

Two vehicles, a 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2016 Nissan Altima, were racing and driving north on Westover, according to the crash report.

The report states the driver of the 2013 Altima lost control and collided with a speed limit sign. The car then went into the median and collided with a tree.

Jaden Robinson, 17, was killed in the accident, according to police.

The driver was taken to Phoebe and has since been released.

The crash reports states charges are pending for both drivers.

