‘Every second counts’: SGMC works to enhance trauma care after patient increase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has started a new trauma program following an increase in emergency room patients for the last several months.

From the ER to the surgical unit, from the pharmacy to the blood banks, SGMC’s new trauma program is geared towards improving communication around the medical center to save time and lives.

“Every second counts, so whatever the response can be, even if it’s 20 seconds sooner, 30 seconds sooner, it matters in these patients,” said Dr. Jared Sanders, SGMC chief of surgery and trauma medical director.

It all starts in the field with EMS.

Technicians talk with emergency doctors, letting them know what to expect before they get to the hospital.

SGMC is in the early phases of this program but they’re learning a lot and continue to find ways to improve. (WALB)

Sanders said the increase in patients forced them to make quick changes to their operations

“Looking at what we‘ve seen in just the past three to four months when we really go into this, we’re seeing about 80 to 90 traumas. Significant coming through these doors on a monthly basis,” said Sanders.

They plan to ramp up training for nurses who specialize in trauma. Surgeons must also be up to date on advanced trauma practices.

Chief Medical Officer Brian Dawson said the hospital’s location and the fewer number of regional trauma centers make their care crucial.

“The fact we live right near the interstate, Interstate 75 is just a few miles from this hospital. Quite frankly, we end up with a fair amount of trauma that comes through that. Not to mention we have an agriculture community here as well, we have a military community and we even have a college here,” said Dawson.

