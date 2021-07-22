APD: Several report of shots fired on Magnolia Street

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van was possibly shot up in Albany early Thursday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened in the 100 block of North Magnolia Street.

Police said dispatch received several calls from residents and businesses about shots being fired in the area.

APD said a Dodge Caravan was damaged and that no injuries were reported.

Police said they also received reports of some individuals exchanging gunfire.

According to APD, the suspects left the scene.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will provide more information as details come in.

