10 injured in explosion at Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky

By Amber Ruch, KFVS Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Ten people were injured in an explosion involving a truck carrying liquid nitrogen at a Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky, KFVS reports.

The explosion Wednesday evening was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex in Paducah, Kentucky, according to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department.

Newberry says a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen, which was designated to be used for making ingredients for a third party, and there was an explosion.

“I was in there walking in the production room, and all of a sudden, there was a loud boom. Then, I’m on the ground,” said Michael Jones, a maintenance worker at the facility. “That’s all I remember.”

Ten people were injured and taken to area hospitals. All of them were able to get out of the building “under their own power.”

Police and crews were on scene to investigate the incident.

Dippin’ Dots issued a statement regarding the explosion Wednesday night:

“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility. At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation. We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon.”

Scott Fischer, the CEO of Dippin’ Dots, issued a separate statement:

“My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees - they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”

Four people were hurt in an explosion at the facility in November 2019.

