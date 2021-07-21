Thomasville Softball hosts Kids Camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Over in the Rose City, the Thomasville Bulldogs softball program is in the midst of their kids camp this week.

More than 20 young ladies took the field on day one, set to learn from many of the Bulldogs best.

Campers received some help in the field and at the plate, while having fun, and for the Bulldogs, they are pleased to see this week return here in 2021.

”We like try to build character and a love for the game and you know I really don’t have to do a whole lot, my girls that play for me, this is their favorite week when we get to do kids camp,” said Bulldogs head coach Ron O’Quinn. “They have tons of memories about coming out here and it keeps them involved in the program and a love for the game. It’s a great time to have all of the kids come out and you know give back to the community with all of the young girls.”

Tuesday saw a great day one and camp will run through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.