South GA shooting team competes in Ohio

The Flint River Patriots: (L-R) Dalton Dennis, Liam Rogers, Chase Chapman, Tom Hart, Coty...
The Flint River Patriots: (L-R) Dalton Dennis, Liam Rogers, Chase Chapman, Tom Hart, Coty James, Jackson May.(Flint River Patriots)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARENGO, Ohio. (WALB) - The Flint River Patriots Clay Target Team, comprised of athletes from Mitchell County and surrounding counties, traveled to Ohio last week to compete in the 2021 Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) National Championship. 

The week-long competition was held near Columbus, at The Cardinal Center, one of the premier shooting sports facilities in the nation. 

Throughout the week-long competition, athletes competed in skeet, trap, sporting clays, doubles skeet, doubles trap, and super sporting.  Each of these events required the athlete to shoot 200 targets, often in adverse weather, against highly-skilled competition. 

Taylor Wray, Flint River Patriots
Taylor Wray, Flint River Patriots(Flint River Patriots)

With over 3,000 shooters in attendance, the Flint River Patriots team performed at a very high level. 

Taylor Wray won 2nd place in Ladies Skeet, 2nd place in Ladies Sporting Clays, and finished overall in the Top 1% in the nation in skeet. 

The Senior Varsity team, consisting of Taylor Wray, Jackson May, and Coty James, won 5th place overall team in Sporting Clays. 

The JV team, consisting of Tom Hart, Chase Chapman, and Dalton Dennis, won 2nd place in super sporting and 3rd place in sporting clays.  JV Team member, Dalton Dennis, also won 1st place in super sporting and 3rd place in skeet doubles.

Collegiate team member Ambus Powell also shot a perfect 100 round in trap, and JV team member, Liam Rogers, shot his first 50 targets straight in a national competition.

