Sinkhole closes part of Albany street

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany issued a media advisory Wednesday morning regarding a street detour on the city’s west side.

The advisory said that the southbound lane at the 200 block of Magnolia Street has been closed due to a sinkhole collapse in the road.

A detour has been set up to take motorists to Samford Avenue to Shawdowlawn Drive to Greenvale Road then back to Magnolia Street near the elementary school.

There is no word on how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.