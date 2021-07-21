Ask the Expert
Rains bring out whip scorpions in search of ‘food and love,’ officials say

Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip" tail; long, thin front legs; and heavy mouthparts that serve as pincers.(NPS/CA Hoyt | Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Gray News) – The summer rains in Texas are bringing vinegaroons out of their burrows.

The nocturnal creatures are typically found in the desert, but this one was spotted around the Chisos Basin campground.

Summer rains bring vinegaroons out of their burrows in search of food and love. Vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and...

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Despite their terrifying appearance, Big Bend National Park officials say the vinegaroons are in search of food and love.

“They can pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their ‘whip’ to protect themselves,” park officials said in post on Facebook.

Equipped with that information, Houston Chronicle reporter Abigail Rosenthal referred to the creature as a “land lobster from hell.”

But according to park officials, the so-called “whip scorpions” are not a threat, unless you annoy them.

They use their long, front legs to hunt invertebrates like millipedes, scorpions, crickets and cockroaches by sensing vibrations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

