The 2020 Olympics kicks off Friday morning. Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 Olympics are kicking off soon.
The opening ceremony kicks off at 6:55 a.m. on Friday. It will last until 11 a.m.
To watch the opening ceremony live, click here. (*You may need to select your tv provider.)
The opening ceremony will also air live on WALB NBC from 6:55-11 a.m.
For Olympics content, click here.
