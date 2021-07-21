Ask the Expert
The 2020 Olympics kicks off Friday morning. Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live.

The 2020 Olympics will be July 23-Aug. 8.
The 2020 Olympics will be July 23-Aug. 8.(NBC/WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 Olympics are kicking off soon.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 6:55 a.m. on Friday. It will last until 11 a.m.

To watch the opening ceremony live, click here. (*You may need to select your tv provider.)

The opening ceremony will also air live on WALB NBC from 6:55-11 a.m.

For Olympics content, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

