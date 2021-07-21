More wet days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Once again a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms for a rainy afternoon across SGA. The activity tapers off through the evening.

We’ve got more rain on tap for the week. Another round of showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow with a threat for isolated flash flashing. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms could dump another 1-2″ of rain and saturated grounds.

Although rain chances drop a tad for the weekend into next week scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

Temperatures are running near to slightly below average upper 80s low 90s but with high humidity it’s feeling rather sticky. Hotter mid 90s slide in for the weekend.

