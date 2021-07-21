Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More wet days ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Once again a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms for a rainy afternoon across SGA. The activity tapers off through the evening.

We’ve got more rain on tap for the week. Another round of showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow with a threat for isolated flash flashing. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms could dump another 1-2″ of rain and saturated grounds.

Although rain chances drop a tad for the weekend into next week scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

Temperatures are running near to slightly below average upper 80s low 90s but with high humidity it’s feeling rather sticky. Hotter mid 90s slide in for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
Fatal Wreck Graphic
Dougherty Co. coroner identifies victim in fatal West Oglethorpe Blvd. crash
Police line do not cross
UPDATE: GBI makes statement in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting
South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC seeing increase in hospitalizations, COVID positive tests in those vaccinated
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire

Latest News

Rainy weather continues
Tuesday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
07/20/21 Tuesday Morning Forecast
Tuesday Morning Forecast 07/20/21
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain for the week