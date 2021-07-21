Job fair in Moultrie open to the public
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the high demand for workers, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair on July 22.
The Chamber President and CEO, Tommie Beth-Willis said they normally do this later in the year.
More than 20 business representatives will be there.
“Be prepared to talk with employers. Come prepared to fill out applications, bring a resume. If they don’t have a resume that’s okay, come on. We want to help you get connected and find a job,” said Beth-Willis.
Positions available are in healthcare, locally-owned businesses, food processing industries, and others.
The fair will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Southern Regional Technical College in Moultrie.
