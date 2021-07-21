Ask the Expert
Georgia governor appoints judge to fill Supreme Court vacancy

In a press release, court officials said for the first time in more than a year, all nine...
In a press release, court officials said for the first time in more than a year, all nine justices will be seated together on the bench in the sixth-floor courtroom.(Georgia Supreme Court)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA - A Bibb County judge has been appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Judge Verda M. Colvin had previously been appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by Kemp.

Colvin was appointed by Kemp to the Court of Appeals of Georgia and sworn in on April 10, 2020.

Colvin was the state’s first African American female appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by a Republican governor and will now be the first African American female appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by a Republican governor.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Colvin attended D.M. Therrell High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Dual degree in Government and Religion from Sweet Briar College in Virginia and her Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Colvin also is a former state and federal prosecutor and was a judge on the Superior Court in Macon.

She succeeds Harold Melton, who recently left the Georgia Supreme Court to enter private practice.

Kemp also announced his appointment of Andrew Pinson to fill the Court of Appeals vacancy.

  • Georgia’s five-member regulatory body will have a vacancy after Gov. Brian Kemp named longtime commissioner Chuck Eaton to fill a superior court vacancy in Fulton County. Eaton was first elected to the Public Service Commission in 2008. Eaton succeeds Shawn Ellen LaGrua on the bench. Kemp named her to the state Supreme Court in January.

