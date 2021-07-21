Ask the Expert
Wait, is it still raining this afternoon and evening.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Here we go again. Showers and storms are likely in abundance for this afternoon and evening. However, we will see an early start to a few of these areas of showers and storms this morning. These storms are not likely to cause much flooding today unless training happens, but we can still expect heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. We will start to see temperatures remain a tad bit cooler today as well with cloud cover aiding in keeping most of the area in the upper 80′s to low 90′s once again. More rain chances will remain in the area for Thursday and Friday , but we will start to see a change in the pattern slightly into the weekend. There will be less rain chances starting on Saturday, but we sill still see a few showers and storms in the area. One result of this will be warmer highs in the middle to upper 90′s along with heat indices in the triple digits. This lesser rain trend will last into the next work week.

