Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
The shooting incident happened in Grady County on Monday.
UPDATE: Man involved in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting identified
Fatal Wreck Graphic
Dougherty Co. coroner identifies victim in fatal West Oglethorpe Blvd. crash
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Monday 911 call that someone...
Valdosta homicide investigation underway
(Source: WALB)
Wilcox Co. teen dies in pool

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur
Alabama city leader uses racial slur during council meeting
The shooting incident happened in Grady County on Monday.
UPDATE: Man involved in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting identified
Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip"...
Rains bring out whip scorpions in search of ‘food and love,’ officials say