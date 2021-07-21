Ask the Expert
Cordele community to throw back-to-school bash

The back-to-school bash will happen at Crisp County Recreation Center.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - People in Cordele will host an event to help get kids ready for school.

What started as a conversation between church members has now turned into a big event for the city.

The back-to-school bash will happen at Crisp County Recreation Center.

Pastor Lillie Weaver said there will be more things to give away at the back-to-school bash.
“It’s gotten bigger than just school supplies because now, we’re going to have beauticians, free haircuts, there’s going to be bounce houses. It’s going to be other organizations that’s teaming with us just to make it a great day in Crisp County,” said Pastor Lillie Weaver.

It’s that time of year in Crisp County when churches are giving back to the youth. But New Light International Outreach church members decided why not come together for a giveaway throughout the city.

They will be giving away 500 backpacks and school supplies.

Weaver said there will be more at the bash.

“They have decided to give out clothes to those that need clothing with vouchers. They’re going to be actually out there with a station or presence out there and there’s going to be a small little screening that people will have to answer questions and they can take that voucher to Hand of Hope to receive two outfits and I think a pair of shoes,” said Weaver.

Xclusive's barbershop owner Cliffton Johnson said he will be volunteering in this bash to give...
This event will be first-come, first-serve.

As most people know, barbers and beauticians rarely do things for free.

Xclusive’s barbershop owner Clifton Johnson expressed why he’s volunteering.

“It’s just as important to give back to our community and be one with each other and work hand and hand together. So, if any way we can give back we’re going to do it every time” said Johnson.

The bash is July 31, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., on 1205 N. 5th St. Ext.

If you want to help donate or get more information contact their church members (229) 474-0775.

