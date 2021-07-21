Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
The shooting incident happened in Grady County on Monday.
UPDATE: Man involved in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting identified
Fatal Wreck Graphic
Dougherty Co. coroner identifies victim in fatal West Oglethorpe Blvd. crash
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Monday 911 call that someone...
Valdosta homicide investigation underway
(Source: WALB)
Wilcox Co. teen dies in pool

Latest News

A federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of an Arkansas ban on gender-confirming...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-confirming treatment for transgender youth
Breaking news
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain. (Source: Gray...
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee