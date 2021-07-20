Wilcox Co. teen dies in pool

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Mason Harris, 17, died Sunday around 7 p.m., officials say.

He appears to have drowned in a swimming pool at a private residence.

His body will be taken to Macon for an autopsy, which is standard protocol for deaths of people under 18. No foul play is suspected.

The coroner said Harris was in good health, was a cross country runner, and swam every day.

Wilcox County Superintendent Julie Childers issued this letter to students in the district.

