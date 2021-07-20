Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Police line do not cross
Man killed in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Gas prices jump 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, show little signs of relief
A rescheduled date for the Field Day event has not been announced.
Sunbelt Ag Expo postpones ‘Field Day’ event
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack