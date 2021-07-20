UPDATE: GBI makes statement in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Grady County Monday night, according to Grady County Sheriff Harry Young, who said two deputies were on Pierce Chapel Road attempting to arrest a man.

The man jumped into one of the deputies’ vehicles and tried to run the two deputies down, according to Young, who said one of the deputies shot the man and he died from his injuries. The deputies were not injured.

On Tuesday, the GBI issued this release:

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an address in the 3000 block of Pine Park Road in Grady County. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man that the homeowner wanted to leave his property. The deputies attempted to get the man to leave, but he would not. Deputies then attempted to arrest the man, who began actively resisting arrest. Deputies were able to get one handcuff on the man, but he was able to get away from them. The deputies then attempted to use pepper spray and then Tasers on the man, but all were ineffective.

GBI agents are investigating the shooting

The man then got into a Grady County patrol car and attempted to drive away. The man first reversed the car while two deputies were standing near the open driver’s side door. The deputies fired their weapons at the man and then attempted to arrest the man, who continued resisting. The man then began to drive forward out of the yard when at this point, additional deputies fired their weapons at him.

He was able to drive away and a short chase ensued before it ended. Paramedics responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced deceased. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. Identification is pending next of kin notification.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 55th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

