Sunbelt Ag Expo postpones ‘Field Day’ event

A rescheduled date for the Field Day event has not been announced.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After more than 10 inches of rain in less than a month, the Sunbelt Ag Expo team decided to postpone Thursday’s Field Day event.

“Another inch in the past 24 hours and rain in the forecast every day this week makes a safe visit to the expo farm almost impossible,” Expo officials said.

A rescheduled date has not been announced.

This year’s Field Day was going to be held in a drive-thru format.

