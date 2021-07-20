Several South Ga. schools on 2020-21 DOE ‘Reward Schools’ list

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Education released the 2020-21 list of Reward Schools, which are the Title I schools making the most progress in improving student performance.

This year, 157 schools in 77 school districts made the list, including several schools in south Georgia.

“While we are focused on ensuring all schools have the support and resources they need to continuously improve, it is incredibly important that we also recognize and celebrate when schools are doing well,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I wish to congratulate the staff and students of this year’s Reward Schools – during a time of challenges, they have worked hard and they have succeeded.”

Reward Schools in south Georgia include:

Bacon County Middle School-Bacon County

Ben Hill County Primary School-Ben Hill County

Ben Hill Elementary School-Ben Hill County

Berrien Primary School-Berrien County

North Brooks Elementary School-Brooks County

Nicholls Elementary School-Coffee County

Satilla Elementary School -Coffee County

Hamilton Elementary School-Colquitt County

Cook Primary School-Cook County

Northside Elementary School-Grady County

Miller County Elementary School-Miller County

Schley County Elementary School-Schley County

Garrison-Pilcher Elementary School-Thomas County

Len Lastinger Elementary School-Tift County

Valdosta Middle School-Valdosta

A Reward School is among the five percent of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments. Because assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, this year’s list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data. A school may not be classified as a Title I Reward School if it is also identified for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI).

Below is the full list of Georgia Reward Schools:

