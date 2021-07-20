Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment

Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and...
Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.(Source: AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A self-styled pet rescuer has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty.

She’s also banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.

Investigators say Smilen began hoarding street cats inside her small efficiency apartment.

A horrible smell brought police there in 2018.

They found some cats emaciated and malnourished.

Others were dead for months, and evidence suggested some cats had eaten others to survive.

There was plenty of food, but they hadn’t been fed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Police line do not cross
Man killed in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Gas prices jump 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, show little signs of relief
A rescheduled date for the Field Day event has not been announced.
Sunbelt Ag Expo postpones ‘Field Day’ event
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack