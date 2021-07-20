More rain for the week
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stalled front and abundant tropical moisture will keep multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms around for the week. A good coverage of rain and storms continue through the evening. Watch for a few strong storms with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Look for rainfall amounts of 1-2″ for the week.
Not as hot mid-upper 80s but still very humid. As rain chances diminish highs rise back into 90s late week through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.