Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More rain for the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stalled front and abundant tropical moisture will keep multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms around for the week. A good coverage of rain and storms continue through the evening. Watch for a few strong storms with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Look for rainfall amounts of 1-2″ for the week.

Not as hot mid-upper 80s but still very humid. As rain chances diminish highs rise back into 90s late week through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Rainy weather continues
Monday 6pm First Alert Weather
Flooding after a storm in Valdosta.
Lowndes Co. has updated flood maps. Here’s what you need to know.
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Monday Morning Forecast 07/19/21
Monday Evening Forecast 07/19/21