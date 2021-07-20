Man killed in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Grady County Monday night, according to Grady County Sheriff Harry Young.

Young told WALB News 10 that around 9 p.m., two deputies were on Pierce Chapel Road attempting to arrest a man.

The man jumped into one of the deputies’ vehicles and tried to run the two deputies down, according to Young.

Young said one of the deputies shot the man and he died from his injuries.

The deputies were not injured, Young reported.

This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more details come in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.