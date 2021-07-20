Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ga. commissioner focused on economic challenges, solutions in rural areas

Pat Wilson, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development
Pat Wilson, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is working to help economic development and South Georgia’s workforce.

Pat Wilson, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said projects of regional significance help communities grow and allow for more development.

Wilson said these types of projects are what large companies look for in a rural community. Taurus, a firearm company in Bainbridge, is one example Wilson gave. He said the community is embracing the company and is seeing its economy grow from it.

“It’s a community that is now seeing economic development take off. If you go to downtown Bainbridge, you’ve got the American restaurant right there, a brewery activity all around the square, renovating an old hotel, that’s what one company deciding to locate to a rural community can mean,” said Wilson.

Wilson said one of the biggest challenges we face right now is the workforce. He said Georgia has been a high migration state. The pandemic slowed this migration down and now they are working on strategies to attract workers.

The high unemployment rate in rural Georgia, Wilson said should get people’s attention, but there’s another challenge.

“Affordable housing for workers that are moving in. I talk to communities that are experiencing job growth. You have to be focused on making sure that those workers can live in your communities,” explained Wilson.

Wilson said there are some things to worry about, however, he said that right now, Georgia is experiencing one of the most prosperous times in the state’s history.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Police line do not cross
UPDATE: GBI makes statement in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting
South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC seeing increase in hospitalizations, COVID positive tests in those vaccinated
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire

Latest News

The plaza will be located near the fine arts building.
VSU celebrates diversity, inclusion with new planned plaza
Georgia Department of Education
Several South Ga. schools on 2020-21 DOE ‘Reward Schools’ list
Police line do not cross
UPDATE: GBI makes statement in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Monday 911 call that someone...
Valdosta homicide investigation underway