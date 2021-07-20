ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Has the upper level pattern begun to change at all? No, not yet. We will still have an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms today as an upper level trough drives in more moisture into the region. This will fuel our highest chance during the afternoon and evening with some robust showers and storms. This is why there is a chance for flooding in some areas. The rest of the week will also feature the chance fro showers and storms with the highest days of coverage being on Wednesday and Thursday, but we will see a decrease in coverage starting on Friday. However, when we see this slight decrease in rain chances that means that we have to deal with the chance for hotter temperatures. Highs will go from the 80′s to the middle 90′s by today into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.