Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

There is a chance for showers and storms coming back.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Has the upper level pattern begun to change at all? No, not yet. We will still have an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms today as an upper level trough drives in more moisture into the region. This will fuel our highest chance during the afternoon and evening with some robust showers and storms. This is why there is a chance for flooding in some areas. The rest of the week will also feature the chance fro showers and storms with the highest days of coverage being on Wednesday and Thursday, but we will see a decrease in coverage starting on Friday. However, when we see this slight decrease in rain chances that means that we have to deal with the chance for hotter temperatures. Highs will go from the 80′s to the middle 90′s by today into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
Victim identified in fiery Albany wreck
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Police line do not cross
Man killed in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire

Latest News

07/20/21 Tuesday Morning Forecast
Tuesday Morning Forecast 07/20/21
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain for the week
Rainy weather continues
Monday 6pm First Alert Weather
Flooding after a storm in Valdosta.
Lowndes Co. has updated flood maps. Here’s what you need to know.