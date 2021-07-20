Ask the Expert
Champions are made basketball camp returns for year 22

Chris Cameron, the former men's head basketball coach at Albany State and Dougherty High alum...
Chris Cameron, the former men's head basketball coach at Albany State and Dougherty High alum is excited to see his camp return to the Good Life City.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back for its 22nd year, the Champions are Made basketball camp.

Packed inside the Deerfield-Windsor gym, were more than 100 kids ranging form 10-18 years old.

Chris Cameron, the former men’s head basketball coach at Albany State and Dougherty High alum is excited to see his camp return to the Good Life City.

Of course last year the camp was put on hold due to the pandemic.

This year, he said it’s better than ever.

During the two-day camp, Cameron said his goal is to improve their fundamentals and knowledge of the game.

”We’re working on finishing moves, that was the drill the station I was working with the kids on. Being able to get to the basket, and we gave four different type of finishes that they can work on, that they can learn, that they can practice on. We also have been doing a lot of passing drills with them. Coach Rick has been doing some ball handling drills with them and they’re getting ready to start doing some shooting drills” said Cameron.

The Champions are Made basketball camp continues Tonight from 5 to 8pm.

