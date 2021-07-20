Ask the Expert
Albany bodybuilder has an opportunity of a lifetime

Quincy Davis has the chance to create a new legacy
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany bodybuilder has the chance to be on the cover of the muscle and fitness magazine and win $20,000!

Fit Nation owner, Quincy Davis, has been lifting weights for over 25 years, and he decided that it was time to compete to show why he should be on the cover.

Davis has been through three rounds against competitors worldwide, and he made it to the 3rd round.

He’s currently in seventh place and he says he needs everybody around the good life city to vote.

He said they have warrior votes, two votes in one, and regular votes that can be done every day.

Davis details why he decided to go after this now.

“My son and I talked about it. I put myself in the competition. The goal was to show people what I have been doing for a long time and I am very passionate about what I do. Most people that do this, in the long run, have nothing to show for it. I want to say ‘hey, not only did I leave a legacy behind for what I did for my gym, bodybuilding’, and just put myself out there and be in the front of that magazine,” said Davis.

Davis said there are two days left to vote for him to get to the 4th round.

To vote, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

