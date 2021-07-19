Ask the Expert
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire

Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A dog was rescued from a Thomasville house fire Monday morning, according to the city’s fire chief.

Thomasville Fire Rescue Chief Tim Connell says his department got the call about a fire at a single-story home on Remington Avenue at 9:13 a.m. Three people managed to get out of the home on their own, Connell says.

During the primary search, firefighters found a dog inside and pulled it out, according to Connell. The dog was OK and taken to a veterinarian in the area for monitoring.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes, and about a quarter of the house was damaged, Connell says. Firefighters did report heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said firefighters rescued a man from the burning building. Thomasville Fire Rescue later clarified that it was a dog that was rescued.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

