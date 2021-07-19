Rain likely through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms become scattered through the evening. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds. Heavy rain in short-order could lead to flash flooding.

Into the new work week, rain chances rise for daily soakers through midweek. A disturbance and plenty of tropical moisture keeps the soggy conditions in place. Some strong storms are possible with period of heavy rain leading to rainfall amounts of 1-2″ for the week.

Temperatures drop into the 80s for a few days. As rain chances diminish highs rise back into 90s late week through the weekend.

