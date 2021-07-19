Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

The message comes as the medical organization urges in-person learning for the fall.

“As we start the 2021-’22 school year, a large portion of students are not eligible to be vaccinated, and there are COVID variants that are more contagious,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee.

“Because of this and because we want to have all students in school, the AAP advocates for all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in school.”

The organization is also urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County will soon close for...
$10 million worth of bridge replacements slated for SWGA
Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years...
Woman indicted for young grandson's murder

Latest News

Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19