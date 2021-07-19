Mobile STEM classroom comes to the Albany YMCA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile classroom designed to teach STEM through gaming, parked its truck at the YMCA Monday. The Georgia AG Experience travels across the state teaching agriculture and science to kids.

The mobile program hopes this will be the start of a new partnership.

Jay Moon works for the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture. (walb)

Jay Moon is with the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture he said, “Hopefully, this will lead to a partnership where we can go to different Y’s throughout the state. Of course, we go to other educational events throughout the summer. We hope that youth will take away that there’s more to agriculture than just farming. There are careers in agriculture and building that early knowledge that they can go into a career in agriculture,” said Jay Moon with the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture.

To request information on how to set up a Georgia AG Experience, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.