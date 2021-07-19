Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mobile STEM classroom comes to the Albany YMCA

The Georgia AG Experience travels across the state teaching agriculture and science to kids.
The Georgia AG Experience travels across the state teaching agriculture and science to kids.(walb)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile classroom designed to teach STEM through gaming, parked its truck at the YMCA Monday. The Georgia AG Experience travels across the state teaching agriculture and science to kids.

The mobile program hopes this will be the start of a new partnership.

Jay Moon works for the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture.
Jay Moon works for the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture.(walb)

Jay Moon is with the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture he said, “Hopefully, this will lead to a partnership where we can go to different Y’s throughout the state. Of course, we go to other educational events throughout the summer. We hope that youth will take away that there’s more to agriculture than just farming. There are careers in agriculture and building that early knowledge that they can go into a career in agriculture,” said Jay Moon with the Georgia Foundation of Agriculture.

To request information on how to set up a Georgia AG Experience, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Albany wreck
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County will soon close for...
$10 million worth of bridge replacements slated for SWGA

Latest News

South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC seeing increase in hospitalizations, COVID positive tests in those vaccinated
Flooding after a storm in Valdosta.
Lowndes Co. has updated flood maps. Here’s what you need to know.
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Albany wreck on West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores