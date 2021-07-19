Ask the Expert
Lowndes Co. has updated flood maps. Here’s what you need to know.

Flooding after a storm in Valdosta.
Flooding after a storm in Valdosta.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County flood maps have been updated and now, you can check if your home or business is in a flood risk area.

The Lowndes County flood maps recently got an upgrade.
The Lowndes County flood maps recently got an upgrade.

Due to erosion, land use and environmental conditions, flood risks have changed in different areas.

The new maps, known as Flood Insurance Rate Maps, show current flooding risks, replacing maps based on outdated studies.

The maps include Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton and Valdosta.

The project was a team effort involving the Georgia Environmental Protection Division under Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Lowndes County and the community.

These maps can also help residents decide how to reduce the risk of damage and loss due to...
These maps can also help residents decide how to reduce the risk of damage and loss due to flooding, like above from a 2021 storm in Valdosta.

“The first step in reducing potential flooding is for all Lowndes County residents, whether it is private property or businesses, to know their flood risks and that’s why these maps are super important,” Meghan Barwick, county spokesperson, said.

These maps can also help residents decide how to reduce the risk of damage and loss due to flooding.

The changes may affect the requirement for flood insurance.

Owners of properties mapped into a high-risk area may be required to carry flood insurance as part of their mortgage agreement.

These are preliminary maps and will undergo several months of review and comment period before they become effective.

To view the preliminary maps and learn how to participate in the virtual flood risk open house, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

