Lee County Softball Raises New Scoreboard

Lee County Softball Raises New Scoreboard
Lee County Softball Raises New Scoreboard(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, this was an exciting week for the Lee County Softball program.

The Trojans raising a new scoreboard which will be powered on by the time the ladies open up their 2021 season in August.

Of course it is a big deal and Trojans head coach Dwayne Suggs says his team is ready to see it light up quite a bit this season.

“Yeah the ladies, the young ladies have been ecstatic all year, I actually showed them some artwork of the scoreboard back during the process of it and when this thing was going up Tuesday morning we hardly could keep their eyes you know on the field over here,” said Suggs. “It was on the scoreboard going up, they are really excited about it and they really appreciate the things that we add to our program, you know these kids are here with us two to four years and they enjoy when they see what we’re trying to do for our program to make it a first class program. "

Everyone is ready to see it in action and Lee County will open their 2021 season on August 6th.

