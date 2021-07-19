Ask the Expert
Georgia Math Corps wants to fix teacher shortage

Turner Elementary school 1st-grade teacher, Efashia Mitchell said she made relationships with...
Turner Elementary school 1st-grade teacher, Efashia Mitchell said she made relationships with people at the school during her time as a tutor.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The need for teachers is acute across the state, and nationwide, as the pandemic worsened an already growing staffing problem.

“We have seen a decline, and I would say it’s a problem nationwide in the field of education. We have to find ways to attract people to helping students succeed” said Georgia Math Corps senior program manager, Jamye Cobb.

The Georgia Math Corps program is making it their priority to fix this problem, and they’re on a mission to get people to join them.

Cobb said they’ve become a pipeline for tutors who end up becoming teachers.

“It’s a way for some of them to get their feet wet, and so that gives them an opportunity to gain experience and build networks within schools. and within the education field,” said Cobb.

Cobb also said for those who are worried about the pay rate as a teacher. There’s been a recent education award for $4,400 a year, which means you could make more money.

One success story of Math Corps is Efashia Mitchell, who became a teacher at Turner Elementary after one school year in the program.

She has some tips to speed up the process of going from tutor to teacher.

“When I became a tutor, I went into the school. I didn’t know anybody at the school. I made relationships with people at the school, and I asked questions, and they gave me advice and they just really told me exactly what I needed to do. It helped me along the way, it gave me resources and everything,” said Mitchell

Math corps officials want to remind you guys that you do not get paid while being a tutor, but you will receive a stipend.

CLICK HERE for more information.

