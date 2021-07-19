Game On training held baseball camp that groomed many stars

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia’s next generation of stars got the chance to get better today.

Kids ages 5-12 improved their game and knowledge in a facility that’s groomed some of South Georgia’s best.

Over 40 kids were attendance this morning. Game On Training director of operations, Jay Flynt had the kids go through various drills and film review.

Former campers who have graduated to the high school and collegiate ranks returned this week for some fun.

While also taking on the leadership role, coaching the youth and helping to perfect their skills.

Flynt said camps like this can produce unrivaled talent.

“Excited about the braves, we got a couple of guys Josh Hatcher who just won the national championship with Mississippi State, he hit at this facility. Steven Williams just got drafted. Steven was here most of his young and college life. Played and hit Sunday before he left for Washington Nationals. So just the excitement of baseball here in Albany and Leesburg we’re just excited about that” said Flynt.

The camp will continues throughout the week.

He says there’ll be a machine pitch league for ages 7-10 after Labor Day.

If you’re interested in signing up, contact Jay Flynt (229) 288-0822.

