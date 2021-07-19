Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Game On training held baseball camp that groomed many stars

Kids ages five to 12 improved their game and knowledge in a facility that's groomed some of...
Kids ages five to 12 improved their game and knowledge in a facility that's groomed some of South Georgia's best.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia’s next generation of stars got the chance to get better today.

Kids ages 5-12 improved their game and knowledge in a facility that’s groomed some of South Georgia’s best.

Over 40 kids were attendance this morning. Game On Training director of operations, Jay Flynt had the kids go through various drills and film review.

Former campers who have graduated to the high school and collegiate ranks returned this week for some fun.

While also taking on the leadership role, coaching the youth and helping to perfect their skills.

Flynt said camps like this can produce unrivaled talent.

“Excited about the braves, we got a couple of guys Josh Hatcher who just won the national championship with Mississippi State, he hit at this facility. Steven Williams just got drafted. Steven was here most of his young and college life. Played and hit Sunday before he left for Washington Nationals. So just the excitement of baseball here in Albany and Leesburg we’re just excited about that” said Flynt.

The camp will continues throughout the week.

He says there’ll be a machine pitch league for ages 7-10 after Labor Day.

If you’re interested in signing up, contact Jay Flynt (229) 288-0822.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard in Albany Monday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Albany wreck
This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County will soon close for...
$10 million worth of bridge replacements slated for SWGA

Latest News

Albany State Volleyball Hosts Skills Camp
Albany State Volleyball Hosts Skills Camp
Lee County Softball Raises New Scoreboard
Lee County Softball Raises New Scoreboard
Colquitt County Hosts 7-on-7 Championship
Colquitt County Football Hosts 7-on-7 Championship
WALB
SGTC women's basketball makes academic honor roll