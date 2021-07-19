ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chances for showers and thunderstorms are not over yet. Thanks to our upper level pattern, we are going to see a disturbance that will bring in more elevated rain chances for the start of the new work week. Showers and thunderstorms are lilely to widespread by the afternoon and evening. There will not be a high chance for severe weather with these showers and thunderstorms, but we cannot rule out a few areas of flooding especially showers just sit over the same areas. Stay tuned and stay alert. The next few days will feature the same pattern as we will see today with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms. We will be seeing scattered coverage starting on Thursday and will see that through the next weekend.

The temperatures for the week will be slightly below average to start. Highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s on Monday and Tuesday, but we quickly return to the low 90′s and middle 90′s by Wednesday and in the future term. Lows will stay in the lower to middle 70′s across the area for the week.

