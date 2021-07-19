Dougherty property tax increase expected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners announced its intention Monday to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by .35 percent over the rollback millage rate for the Countywide District.

Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

The budget tentatively adopted by the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners requires that a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore, before the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, three public hearings must be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue, on the following dates:

Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 100

Monday, August 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 100

Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 100

