Colquitt County Football Hosts 7-on-7 Championship

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In just two weeks the calendar will flip to August and football season will be upon us.

Many teams within South Georgia are still getting that summer work in before the pads go on and this weekend saw a few of our schools getting a little extra work out in Packer country.

Colquitt County hosted a Southeast 7-on-7 championship on Saturday.

12 teams from all around the state taking over Packer Park to get in some good final work before those pads go on.

Local teams such as the Packers, Cairo, Brookwood and Thomas County Central taking part, all just looking to grow, win and improve on another hot weekend in July.

”The biggest thing is to compete, you know compete, that is what you want to see when you bring in other teams you know it’s no longer practice, you want to see who’s going to compete and who’s going to overcome adversity,” said Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers. “What makes it great is you know you are getting back to normal a little bit, you are getting to do everything this summer, getting to develop your young kids that are making a big difference so that’s an awesome feeling having summer again but you’re right August is right around the corner and so it’ll be football in no time.”

“We’re trying to come together as a team, we want to see guys that do their job, period,” said Thomas County Central head coach Ashley Henderson. “You know whether that is on defense fitting a coverage, fitting a passing concept versus a coverage or on offense executing our concepts and then make plays when the ball is in the air, both sides of the ball so that is what we want to see every time we do these.”

A big weekend for all 12 teams as that 2021 season is right around the corner.

