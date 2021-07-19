Ask the Expert
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.(RCCO)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a drowning victim who has been missing since April has been found, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, 20-year-old Dorian Pinson’s body was recovered from Lake Lanier in Hall County, Georgia after an extensive search which included the assistance of the Richland County Forensic K9 unit.

Pinson, a Greenville, South Carolina pro-basketball player went missing on April 18th when he was out with two other people after renting a pontoon boat. Officials say the group tried to go swimming but Pinson did not resurface.

Pinson had been missing for 86 days.

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search along with Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit based in Wisconsin that provided Advanced sonar technology.

“This was one of the most challenging searches I’ve experienced in my 8 year career”, says Michel Galliot, forensic K9 unit handler. “The water is constantly moving. That combined with the wind and the depth makes the lake very dangerous for a diver. It’s emotional. I feel for the family. I always think it could be one of my own. This is why I do this. It must be hard on them. It is hard on us and you can tell the dogs also feel it.”

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

