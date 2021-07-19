Albany State Volleyball Hosts Skills Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in town, Albany State Volleyball hosted their first ever all skills camp on Sunday.

More than twenty young ladies taking to the floor on east campus learning from one of the best programs the SIAC has to offer.

A day to learn and grow and for the Rams it’s all about making sure the sport of volleyball is a staple in the good life city for years to come.

“I want the athletes to leave this camp today being able to tell me something that they’ve learned,” said Rams head coach Verniece Graham. “Volleyball isn’t very popular around Dougherty county or the South Georgia area so to have 22 girls show up today is a pretty amazing feeling, and I hope for our next camp that we can either double or triple.”

A successful first camp for the Rams which will continue to grow.

